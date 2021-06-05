Phoebe Dynevor explains how they will handle Regé-Jean Page’s absence

In fact, according to the original books, the second part focuses on Anthony, the older brother of the Bridgertons, and so it will be in the series. “I think, honestly, that’s the joy of the long-term program, to be able to see how these different love stories unfold “Phoebe continued.”No two seasons are the same and they will have a different emotion ”.

Bridgerton (2020). (Courtesy Netflix)

“I think each season will be really different and magical in its own way. And that’s honestly what I think is so brilliant about what they have created Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen]”added the protagonist.”There aren’t many TV series that do that., that focus on different characters each season. But I think each season will have its own magic, which is great, “he explained in the interview.