The Mexican rock band, Fobia, performs synchronization, sound and image tests, to be 100 percent with a view to their next participation in the Conecta Festival.

“It is very complicated, a lot of tests have been done because we want everyone to be at home, in their own way, each one will be able to touch from wherever they want, the garden, the living room or even the bathroom. That is what father and Fobia is a band that we like challenges and we always like to have our own flavor in whatever we do, that’s the joke, “said Iñaki Vázquez, a member of the band.

“It is a great technological challenge, there are bands that will be able to be together in one place, keeping their distance and others that have preferred that the singer or the singer raffle it with an acoustic guitar in front of their cell phone. We are Phobia and we like to carry the things to a different aesthetic and artistic question, “he added.

The Conecta Festival will be held on May 29 and 31 and June 5 and 6, thanks to the union of a banking group and an entertainment company, who have confirmed a lineup of 20 bands and soloists, who will perform five each day, in a four-hour event on each date.

“It is our turn on Sunday the 31st we are going to play between eight and 10 at night, the schedule is not defined, but you can check it on the event page and on our social networks,” explained the musician.

“This father, but, on the other hand, we miss the public; it is very different, but well it happens and something so radical, so global, has not happened since the last century, in 1918,” he said.

The musician assured that his role at this time is to bring distraction in this moment of anxiety. “There is no way to see what we can do, to put our grain of sand in the artistic part, because the world needs art, culture and entertainment, they are interwoven and are part of what makes us human; it is not only with what to eat or be healthy, but also we must be healthy of the soul “, expressed Vazquez.

Finally, he brought forward what comes with Phobia. “The truth is that we were working on something with which we are going to surprise them. I can only tell you that in the parallel universe we will already be publishing something; but we must be aware, because as soon as we can resume activities, we are going to do something very father who will love people who like Phobia, will enjoy it, “he concluded.

