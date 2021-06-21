Phishing campaign steals cryptocurrencies from Ledger users with fake wallet shipments

In the image, the instructions of the scam.EUROPA PRESS

Scammers have taken control of the user’s account and cryptocurrency portfolio

Scammers suggest transferring your information to a new attached device to take control of your money

Scammers have sent physical wallets of fake cryptocurrencies to customers from the cryptocurrency management company Ledger posing as the company, to access users’ accounts and thus steal their cryptocurrencies.

Ledger has reported on these phishing practices on its website, where it has shared some images showing that scammers have sent letters to customers posing as the company and informing them that they must transfer their information to a new attached device to keep their information secure.

🚨 WARNING: STAY VIGILANT OF ONGOING PHISHING SCAMS! 🚨 Remember that Ledger will never ask for your 24-word recovery phrase or PIN. Never share it! Check out this page to verify if the communication you have received is a scam: https://t.co/9Cri0akE6v#StopTheíritumers – Ledger (@Ledger) December 16, 2020

The scam se takes advantage of a massive information leak that the company suffered in 2020, in which hackers shared information from more than 270,000 clients in the RaidForum forum.

BleepingComputer first reported this scam last Wednesday, collecting the testimony of a Reddit user who reported receiving the letter and the device.

The fake devices, which are also sent by post, pretend to be physical Ledger cryptocurrency wallets, physical key fobs that store the password to access a cryptocurrency account.

These have appeared in legitimate-looking boxes, as detailed by Ledger, in its Ledger Nano version. The instructions on the box indicate that the user must connect the USB to a computer, open a file and run a fake Ledger Live application.

Thus, the user is prompted to enter the 24-word password for Ledger account recovery, after which scammers take control of the user’s account and cryptocurrency portfolio.

Ledger has indicated that the company never asks its users for a 24-word password, and that their physical wallets never run applications or lead to downloading their application. In addition, the company insists on its website and social networks on the need to never share the password to avoid the theft of data and cryptocurrencies.