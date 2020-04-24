Felipe Conceição praises the Know-how of RB Bragantino

After losing Antônio Carlos Zago to Japanese football, the Red Bull Bragantino carried out a meticulous process to choose his new coach. Felipe Conceição, at that time in América-MG, was selected after the club consulted a number of names and has been in charge of the Bragança Paulista team ever since.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Gazette, Felipe Conceição commented on the peculiarities of working in a company club. In the coach’s opinion, RB Bragantino offers advantages to the soccer professional that cannot be found in the most traditional institutions in Brazil.

“The company club, especially in our case, has know-how worked in other clubs, in a large center such as Germany, through Leipzig, and Salzburg, which disputes leagues in Europe. So, we are within a club that supports this philosophy, financial stability. It is a club that has goals and objectives in the medium and long term, it gives this stability for the coach to build something solid. He knows what he wants and where he wants to go, investing for it . It minimizes the political issue a lot, it practically doesn’t exist in the club-company scenario “, stated Felipe Conceição.

“All of this brings tranquility, the coach only thinks about field and team issues, this is very good. These are the main differences for most clubs in Brazil, where politics influences a lot, with financial problems, stability problems We see this difference and are very happy to participate in this project “, he added.

Felipe Conceição does not hide that he is happy for his professional moment. The coach reveals that being chosen by RB Bragantino after a careful selection process was a reason for great happiness.

“Who doesn’t like to be recognized for what they do? Any professional in any field, be it a reporter, a doctor, wants to be recognized and grow in their career. To be chosen after being trained within a process with other international level coaches and being well evaluated is a great satisfaction. It shows that your concepts and the line you are following at the beginning of your career is on the right path. It gives us confidence, we are happy. Looking at the national scene, last year I was in a B Series, could say among the top 40 coaches in the country. Today, about to dispute a Serie A, among the 20 “, finished.

Since debuting at the edge of the field with RB Bragantino, Felipe Conceição has led the team in eight matches. Massa Bruta won five games, lost two and drew another, registering a performance equivalent to 66% of the points played.

