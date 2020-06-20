© .

Recreation of the German philosopher Immanuel Kant at the Königsberg State and University Library, East Prussia.

A simple cupcake inspired Proust to write « In Search of Lost Time », one of the great works of world literature. Philosophers have also had their own « cupcakes », biographical details that have determined the genesis of their immortal works.

Let’s look at the functional equivalents of the Proustian cupcake in some great philosophers like Rousseau, Diderot and Kant. They are anecdotes that transform the modern era.

And circumstances that condition the reflections of three philosophers whose ideas are fundamental to understand our modernity.

Diderot’s early imprisonment

If Diderot had not been imprisoned when his first writings were circulated, surely he would not have insisted so much on carrying out his Encyclopedia, whose influence is decisive in combating the prejudices and superstition of his time, thus favoring the advent of the French Revolution. .

Economic necessity caused Diderot to sell Tsarina Catherine II of Russia her library with her manuscripts. He needed money for his daughter’s wedding.

Thanks to this providential circumstance, all his manuscripts passed into the hands of the Russian empress.

If this had not been the case, it is probable that many of his writings could have been lost, as shown by the curious vicissitudes suffered by the edition of his works.

© .

Diderot’s gathering, 1888.

Also, that sale makes you travel to Saint Petersburg and frustrated at not being able to advise the enlightened despot on his political reforms, Diderot writes his anonymous contributions to the History of the Two Indies by Abbe Raynal.

Diderot’s prison is also decisive for Rousseau. A visit to his friend imprisoned in the Vincennes fortress causes Rousseau to abandon his first musical vocation to write philosophical essays whose repercussion is totally unusual.

On his way to the fortress, and overwhelmed by the summer heat, Rousseau takes refuge in the shade of a tree to browse a literary magazine where a certain academic contest is called. The contest proposes to answer the question of whether scientific progress does or does not involve moral progress.

In his sleepy sleep the ancient heroes of his children’s readings parade before his eyes and he glimpses the keys to improving the social order of every republic.

After discussing his idea with Diderot, and encouraged by it, he wrote his first speech, which is awarded. This circumstance suddenly catapults him to fame and soon he is in league with a whole Voltaire and enters the Olympus of the philosophers.

Rousseau’s youth theft

But in reality it all starts with a small grand theft. Without this robbery, Rousseau would not have written his Confessions and thereby invented the autobiographical genre of the modern era. Nor would it have had, with its influential moral and political reflections, the impact it bequeathed on Kant’s ethical thought.

Regrets grip him for life for something he did at sixteen. Working in Turin as a footman, he stole an ornamental neckband. Rousseau accused Marion of the theft, a young maiden with whom he had fallen in love. Both are fired.

The remorse for the fateful fate that he imagines he has inflicted on the victim of his lie always accompany him and incite him to write his autobiography, according to what he himself recounted in his Dreams of a solitary walker.

This traumatic youth experiencerecreated so often by her memory and imagination, she shapes a conception of moral conscience that Kant endorses.

For Kant, complying with the moral law frees us from remorse and allows us to be satisfied with ourselves, by not causing harm to others, just as Rousseau proclaims. This procedural guideline provides us with a framework of coexistence, where freedom itself only has the limit of not harming the liberties of others.

Kant’s frustrated walks

In writing his Emilio, or of education, Rousseau wants to show himself, and by the way to the world, that he is concerned with childhood, even if he abandoned all his offspring. Her five children were sent to an orphanage.

It does not matter that it was a fairly common practice, as the statistics of the moment show.

Try to justify yourself by arguing that it follows Plato’s teachings in his Republic and that, in addition, has freed his children from an even more cruel fate, by separating them from their wicked maternal relatives. In any case, his troubles make him write Emilio, a text that has to penetrate Kant very deeply.

It is so deep that Kant stops taking his daily walks around Königsberg when he receives the two works, and his neighbors cannot put their clocks on time, as they usually do thanks to their exquisite punctuality. Kant stops walking because he is immersed in reading the Social Contract and Emilio.

So he describes Rousseau as a kind of « Newton of the moral world ». With his Foundation and his Critique of practical reason, Kant lays the foundations of modern ethics, inspired by these readings by Rousseau.

Anecdotes converted into categories

Seemingly trivial things contribute to changing the history of thought, as shown by the intertwining of the recently recalled anecdotes. The most egregious thinkers were also people of flesh and bone affected by their circumstances.

Details that seem trivial and inconsequential determine the evolution of universal history, as Juan Eslava Galán shows us in his books or Nieves Concostrina with his radio program, entertainingly unraveling a string of informative anecdotes that do not disdain historiographic rigor.

* Roberto R. Aramayo is Research Professor and historian of moral and political ideas at the Institute of Philosophy (IFS-CSIC).

** This article was originally published on The Conversation. Click here to read the original version.

8