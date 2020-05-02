One of the most recognized left-wing intellectuals in the country, the philosopher Ruy Fausto died at the age of 85, victim of a heart attack, while playing the piano in the apartment where he lived in Paris. PhD in Philosophy from the University of Paris I and professor emeritus at the University of São Paulo (USP), Fausto was one of the main theorists of Marxism in Brazil.

Born in São Paulo on January 22, 1935, Ruy was the brother of the historian Boris Fausto. According to his nephew, political scientist Sergio Fausto, the philosopher’s body was found by his ex-wife, leaning against the piano. He was isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Sergio recalls that his uncle had a passion for the musical instrument and jazz. The philosopher even joined a band in the 1950s. “He has recently taken up that passion again, and he played very often,” says Sergio. Colleague Renato Janine Ribeiro, professor of Philosophy at USP, remembers another story of Ruy with the piano: “When there was the AI-5, he left Brazil for Chile and, from there, went by ship to France. piano kept him company and he played very often “.

Democrat

Most of Ruy Fausto’s academic career was devoted to the study of Karl Marx, one of the authors of the theory of socialism. The writer’s main work is Marx: logic and politics, a collection of three volumes of essays written between 1973 and 1997. “I can say that he was one of the greatest connoisseurs of Marx in Brazil,” says Janine Ribeiro.

Sergio Fausto points out that, although his academic work is geared towards a more specialized audience, in recent decades he has gained a wider audience. “He started to participate more actively in the public debate and in the defense of democracy”, emphasizes Fausto. “His contribution was top-notch and he started talking to more people.”

In recent months, Ruy Fausto dedicated himself to the launch of the political magazine Rosa, in which he intended to bring together texts with leftist democratic ideals. The first edition was published in March this year. The presentation of the publication cites the “very difficult moment in the country” and states that the government of Jair Bolsonaro has been an “anthology of horror”, with “close contacts with extreme right-wing international forces”.

Janine Ribeiro recalls that democratic values ​​were fundamental to the work Ruy Fausto. “His great contribution was the union between the left and democracy,” he said.

Sergio Fausto highlights his uncle’s “total thought independence”: “He was very critical of the Cuban regime, of Chavism. He had deep socialist and democratic convictions. He was a man who aspired to a more egalitarian world”.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in 2017, the philosopher reaffirmed his rejection of all forms of populism, totalitarianism and adhesion. At the time, he launched Caminhos da Esquerda: elements for reconstruction. For the writer, it was necessary to form a progressive and single front for the 2018 presidential elections, with names like the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) and federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSOL-RJ).

In the following years, the academic continued to defend a wide union of the left and popular movements, against what he called a “real threat to democracy”, represented by Bolsonaro. “He was not a dogmatic man, he knew that it was necessary to make real choices”, says Sergio Fausto. “He was a utopian man, who believed in a better world,” says Sérgio.

Generosity

The nephew claims that the family was very surprised by Ruy’s death. “He still had a lot of plans. He looked like he was 20, 30 years old. He had an impressive intellectual energy, and he was very generous with the youngsters,” he said.

On social media, admirers of his work and former students expressed regret. Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad wrote that Ruy was “a great human figure and a breathtaking thinker. It will be sorely missed.” Congressman Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) published that “we will have less light to understand Brazil, which lives in the shadows of these strange and sad times”.

Professor of Theory of Human Sciences at USP, the philosopher Vladimir Saftale published that Faust “was a true friend of more than 20 years, someone to whom he had deep affection and gratitude”. The philosopher and sociologist Emir Sader recalled that Ruy directed his master’s degree at USP. “Great friend Ruy, who left us now,” he wrote. Professor of Public Policy at USP, Pablo Ortellado lamented the loss of the former professor: “a human and intellectual figure of enormous magnitude”.

Ruy Fausto leaves his ex-wife and daughter, Luisa.F

