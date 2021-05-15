Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays game free today Major League Baseball 2021

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Saturday, May 15, 2021 between Phillies Philadelphia vs. Tiles Toronto from Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 7:37 at night (19:37 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Philadelphia Phillies (21-18)

Joe Girardi the manager of the Phillies from philadelphia will send right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound for the play from today before the Tiles from Toronto in MLB 2021.

Toronto Blue Jays (20-17)

Charlie Montoyo the Blue Jays manager Toronto will send left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay to the mound for the play from today before the Phillies of Philadelphia in MLB 2021.

Live: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today Saturday, May 15, 2021 between Phillies Philadelphia vs. Tiles Toronto from Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 7:37 at night (19:37 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Radio

Phillies from philadelphia

Tiles from Toronto

TV:

Phillies from philadelphia

Tiles from Toronto

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.