Phillies rookie equaled Miguel Cabrera’s record with his first home run

Philadelphia Phillies rookie Luke Willians homered in his first game in the MLB to leave the Braves on the field and achieved a record of Miguel Cabrera.

When the Atlanta Braves went to a 1-out law to win 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Andre McCtuchen got on base for BB, that’s when Luke Willians hit a home run to put 2-3 on the ground. to the Braves in the MLB.

This was Willians’ first game as a starter in the MLB. Only five players in the past 20 years hit a home run in their first start in the MLB: Carlos Pérez (2015), Ben Francisco (2007), Miguel Cabrera (2003), Esix Snead (2002) and Josh Bard (2002).

Here the video:

Luke Williams’ first career homer is a walk-off! pic.twitter.com/a119AbMojR – Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) June 10, 2021

There is no better way to hit your first home run in the best baseball in the world than to give victory to your team, above, in front of the members of your family, few players in the history of the MLB have been able to have that privilege.

