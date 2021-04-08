Phillies pitchers are hitting more than the Cubs offense

The pitchers of the Phillies are having better offense than the Chicago Cubs on the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Some teams from the MLB they still do not awaken their offensive at all, worse what is happening with the Cubs it is something extremely humiliating.

Some pitchers of the Phillies Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have hit multiple times in the 2021 season, their batting average is 144.

While the offensive of the Cubs is the worst of the Big leagues currently, they are hitting 133. Despite having names like Joc Pederson, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Jayson Heyward, etc.

The data is a bit outrageous for a team that has players who went to the World Series and won MVPs in various departments, Kris Bryant was regular season MVP and Javier Báez of the Championship Series, as well as the incredible millions that are being paid to Jayson Heyward.

