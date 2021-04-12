Phillies beat Braves with controversial safe at home plate (video and photos)

The Phillies of Philadelphia they won 7 races by 6 to the Braves of Atlanta this Sunday night, April 11, 2021 in game of the season 2021 from MLB with controversial still on home. Below the video.

As much as Rob Manfred the commissioner of the MLB technology has put into Major League Baseball with instant replay and that it theoretically has the best angles and shots, those who review the plays continue to make mistakes in reviews of challenged plays, which at first glance look like out, but they end up singing like still and maintaining the decision after the review, when in all the repetitions even in the stadium it seems out, like tonight in the game between Phillies Y Braves, which cost Atlanta the game. Below the video:

SAFE. pic.twitter.com/4zScXL44M0 – Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 12, 2021

Awesome new rule in the MLB where you don’t even need to touch home plate to be safe pic.twitter.com/Fx4hhYPz5i – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 12, 2021

The only thing is that those who have reviewed the play have determined that the Braves catcher has blocked the home before having the ball and the famous and controversial Buster Posey rule, also imposed by Rob Manfred:

Hopefully this game doesn’t cost him a possible postseason qualification 2021 from MLB to the Braves from Atlanta.

Images by Adriana Gallardo and Carlos Parrae.