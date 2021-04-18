Philips NutriU, the app that expresses the potential of the Airfryer

Offers over 300 healthy recipes to make in the brand’s popular oil-free fryer. It is available for iOS and Android.

NutriU is the app designed to get the most out of your Airfryer, Philips’ oil-free deep fryer, featuring over 300 simple recipes and culinary tips. The application, already available in Spanish, gives you a cable with explanations and various recipes.

It is designed to adapt to the abilities of all types of users, counting on the fact that some beginners will not have the skill to prepare their own haute cuisine dishes, while for the more experienced it offers dishes typical of banquets and haute cuisine celebrations.

Practice and perfection

Thus, as your cooking skills advance, you can become a true chef and surprise your guests with highly versatile healthy proposals, ranging from traditional fried dishes to more elaborate and unexpected recipes for an air fryer.

NutriU gives you the option to search for recipes by name, by type of ingredient, type of cuisine, preparation time and even by type of diet, thus adjusting perfectly to your preferences. In addition, you can personalize the different users, accessing personalized and appropriate recommendations for each member of the family.

Every time you are proud of the dishes you have prepared, you can save them in your app profile to have them ready again whenever you want. It’s the best way to create a list of favorite recipes that you know will never let you down, something like your Airfryer playlist.

Do not forget that Airfryer also allows toasting, roasting and baking, so the recipes included in the NutriU app are designed to exploit all the possibilities offered by the firm’s oil-free fryer.

We encourage you to learn more about what the NutriU app offers here.