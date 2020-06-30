With a presence and quality more than known for its office monitors and creators, finally the range Philips Momentum continues to enter the gaming arena with two new monitors geared to meet the needs of today’s console gamers, and those who will soon make the leap to the new generation.

Specifications Philips Momentum 278M1R

Panel: 27-inch IPS LED anti-reflective

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: Up to 60 Hz

Response time: 4 ms GtG

Brightness: Up to 350 nits

Contrast: 1,000: 1

Color: NTSC 91%, sRGB 105%, Adobe RGB 89%

Vision angle: 178/178 degrees

Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB-B, 4x USB-A 3.2

Others: Adaptive-Sync

Starting with the smaller model, the Philips Momentum 278M1R arrives as the company’s first monitor optimized for eSports competitions, with a specialized focus on performance and precision for FPS, action or racing titles.

With a common size of 27 inches, it is the smallest monitor in the line, equipped itself with a panel with 4K resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz and low input lag, we will find minimal lag between user actions and what you see on the screen, which will greatly facilitate an uninterrupted gaming experience, fast and bright feedback, and ultimately a great advantage in front of its competitors.

As for its connectivity section, we can find two HDMI ports and two USB-A 2.0, in addition to an auxiliary audio output for headphones complementary to the two integrated 5W DTS Sound speakers.

Additionally, the Philips Momentum 278M1R comes with a 130mm mount with a tilt adjustment of -5 / 20º and turn (+ -33), which means it is easily adjustable for optimal eye comfort.

Finally, it highlights the inclusion of the Ambiglow backlight system, the hallmark of Philips monitors, present on all four sides of the monitor and making it an elegant centerpiece for any type of gaming setup.

Specifications Philips Momentum 558M1RY

Panel: VA 55-inch LCD

Resolution: UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) with Display HDR 1000

Refresh rate: Up to 120 Hz

Response time: 4 ms GtG

Brightness: Up to 1200 nits

Contrast: 4,000: 1

Color: DCI-P3 95%, NTSC 104%, sRGB 125%

Vision angle: 178/178 degrees

Connectivity: 3x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-B, 4x USB-A 3.2

Others: Built-in sound bar, AMD FreeSync compatible

For its part, the Philips Momentum 558M1RY is a great choice for immersive gaming and entertainment, thanks to its huge screen 55 inches and the Ambiglow system. And this monitor dazzles with its resolution UltraClear 4K UHD and Image Enhancement Support Display HDR 1000, which can also be adjusted by the users themselves to adapt it to their preferences with the options HDR Game, HDR Movie, HDR Photo and a customizable mode.

With a 4000: 1 static contrast ratio, video games, TV shows, and movies will perfectly display in deep blacks and stunning colors, which in addition to its low input lag offer low latency visual feedback as well. as visuals without interference and a reduction of motion blur thanks to the refresh rate from 60 to 120 Hz (depending on the port used) and AMD FreeSync technology.

Additionally, the Philips Momentum 558M1RY comes equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins designed speaker, with a built-in sound bar on the monitor itself, meaning users can connect and play immediately without the need for any additional configuration.

The bar has a total output power of 40W, a 2.1 sound system DTS and a frequency response of 50hz at 20KHz. It also includes various audio modes designed for sports and racing games, RPG and adventure, action and also a movie, music and personal mode.

Price and availability

Currently we can already find both Philips Momentum 558M1RY and Philips Momentum 278M1R available through the brand’s web store, starting from the 449 euros of the smallest model, and reaching the 1299 euros for the eldest.