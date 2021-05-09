Philips Hue Play Sync Box + Lightstrip, analysis: review, features and price

One of the things that have characterized Philips televisions for a long time is ambilight technology. Roughly speaking, Philips televisions have LEDs on the back that are synchronized with the image displayed on the TV to give ambience. Although it is true that it is a technology that is only available on the company’s televisions, it is possible to implement it on any television if we 1) feel like it and 2) around 400 euros that we do not need.

And is that Philips sells three devices that, combined, allow mounting an ambilight lighting system on any television. We speak, of course, of Philips Hue Sync Box, the LED strips Philips Hue Gradient Lighstrip and the well-known Philips Hue Bridge, aka the Philips Hue Bridge. At Engadget we have been testing it for a few weeks now (and why not say it, enjoying it) and this has been our experience.

A review of the necessary devices

Philips Hue Bridge.

Let’s start at the beginning. To mount the ambilight system we need three devices. The first and most important is the Philips bridge, something that we will not have to worry about if we already have Philips lights connected at home or any other device, such as the Philips Hue Play. Like everything related to the Philips ecosystem, the bridge will act as a brain and it will be necessary to have it yes or yes. Its price is 59.45 euros, although it is usually lowered on more than a few occasions.

Philips Hue Sync Box.

Next we need the Philips Hue Sync Box and the LED strip. The Philips Hue Sync Box is a device that will act as an intermediary between the TV and the multimedia device that we use, like an Apple TV, a Chromecast, a game console or a Blu-Ray. Basically, you have to connect the devices to the Sync Box and this to the television. Why? Because only then can the Sync Box “read” the information related to the image and illuminate the lights based on the colors of the image.

The Sync Box allows us to connect up to four devices, something that in our experience is more than enough. The HDMI ports are 2.0b with HDCP 2.2, so we can enjoy content in 4K at 60 Hz with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision without problem, but We will not be able to take advantage of the benefits of the new consoles (such as 120Hz support), as that would require HDMI 2.1.

Philips Hue Gradient Lighstrip 55 “.

As for the LED strip, Philips sells it for three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The first can be used with TVs between 55 and 60 inches, the second for TVs between 65 and 70 inches and the last for those of 70 inches and up. They can be purchased together with the Sync Box for 365.45 euros, 412.36 euros and 442.36 euros, respectively.

LED strips have several independent LEDs positioned along their entire length, a much more complete system than that of the Philips Hue Play, which are of a single color. It has a useful life of 25,000 hours (about 2.85 years if we had them turned on 24 hours a day every day), a luminous flux of 1,100 nits, multi-color support and a projection angle of 45º. They also have their own power supply, ergo they don’t connect to the TV via USB or anything like that.

Use experience

The first thing that stands out is how easy it is to assemble the entire system. The synchronization process is very intuitive and the app itself, Hue Sync (which is not the same Hue app used for light bulbs), it guides us through the whole process. Putting it into operation takes no more than five minutes. It is also very easy to mount the LED strip, since the box includes a series of brackets that we will have to glue on the back of the TV and that will serve as guides. These supports have clips that will hold the LED strip and we can tell you that the glue on the supports is very strong and that the LED strip does not move at all.

The second is that the system It does not work with conventional television or with the applications that we have installed on our Smart TV, I explain. For the ambilight system to work it is necessary for the signal to pass through the Sync Box. Everything that does not pass through it, including DTT or the apps of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO and company, will not make the lights turn on.

Rear HDMI ports. The four on the left are for entry and the left one for exit.

That is, we can only use the system with external sources, and that is not a problem, since we can connect any device that has HDMI, like a Chromecast or the PS4, and take advantage of the system that we just assembled. It is an intrinsic limitation to the operation of the system itself and little else can be done. Bottom line: you won’t be able to watch the news with ambilight, just so we can understand each other.

That said, and that aspect aside, the experience with the system is outstanding in almost every respect. Synchronization with the TV picture is exceptional and manages to offer a much more immersive experience. The representation of the colors is very good and, since the LED strip has several LEDs, the wall lights up in different colors depending on the context. Let’s imagine a desert. The top of the LED strip will glow blue for the sky and the bottom orange for the sand. Here below you have some test videos.

The LED strip reacts very quickly to image changes, I have not appreciated on any occasion lag or discordant colors. However, there are specific occasions when there may be strange behaviors. For example, when there is a soft fire in the series near the edges of the TV. There are times when the system does not know if it should light up or not, or it does it very quickly (causing a somewhat unpleasant flashing), but except for those few exceptions, in the rest of the situations it works without problem.

From the app we can choose different modes and intensities. The lowest makes a more subtle and moderate change of colors, while the highest is much more reactive and changes colors much faster. Matter of taste, of course, but I personally have really enjoyed the higher intensity. My recommendation is to try them all and choose the one we like the most.

During the time that I have been testing the system I have watched movies and series and I have played my video games on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The feeling is fabulous and I have not noticed a reduction in image quality in any context. What is likely is that the lights mislead some users or that they find them dizzy in depending on which contexts, but it is something that will depend on each user.

The experience, I insist, is very good. The system is expensive, yes, but it works very well. However, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind. The first is that Sync Box switches HDMI input automatically, so if we are watching a movie on Apple TV and we turn on the PlayStation, it will automatically switch to the PlayStation, and so on. This is fine, but it is not that it is so difficult to switch between two HDMI sources on. To do this, you have to go to the app and manually change the font.

On the other hand, LED strip does not turn off when, according to the image, it does not have to light up in any color (such as a very dark scene with a black background). Instead, the LED strip stays on white and at minimum brightness, so there is always a white halo behind the TV. It is exactly the same drawback that the Philips Hue Play have.

Philips Hue Play Sync Box + Lightstrip, the opinion of Xataka

At this point, all we can say is that Philips Hue’s ambilight system is as impressive as it is expensive. The system works, in short, outrageous, and the feeling of immersion, the plays of light and the overall experience is sensational. It is one of those things that when you try for yourself they surprise you for good and that you only miss when they take them away.

It’s not perfect, far from it, and it might have been nice to polish spot flickers in some scenes or have the LED strips not turn off in dark scenes, but the overall experience is great. And that is where the criteria, the needs or the desire to indulge each one comes into play, because mounting this system at home is not exactly cheap: around 500 euros for a 55-inch TV and thereafter depending on the inches.

Recommendable? Undoubtedly. The Philips ambilight system is ideal for taking the living room experience to the next level. Essential? Maybe not so much.

This product has been released for testing by Philips Hue. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.