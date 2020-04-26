A distance of four meters between the players, tests at Covid-19 several times a week, precautions regarding the changing rooms or meals … the protocol for taking back players from Ligue 1 is becoming more precise, as detailed on Saturday by RMC Sport. A kind of plan of attack while waiting for the announcements of Edouard Philippe Tuesday in front of the National Assembly concerning the beginning of the deconfinement on May 11.

But the idea of ​​a recovery is still not unanimous. In La Provence this Sunday, Romain Philippoteaux judges “mind-boggling” the idea of ​​resuming collective training in mid-May and championship matches in June, with the idea of ​​ending the season. And the Nîmes midfielder does not mince words.

“The national authorities insist, but when we see the number of deaths per day and all the major events canceled until September, I do not see how we, in football, it may be possible to resume training in mid-May and championship in June. To plan such a plan, I find it breathtaking! It is too rushed. If we have to go, we will go, but I do not have the impression that we are really taking care of the health of players “, he explains, citing the case of Junior Sambia, Montpellier player tested positive for coronavirus and just out of a coma.

Worried about “being 30 in a locker room”, Romain Philippoteaux considers it more judicious to make a cross on the end of the season: “If we had been at the start of the season, I understand that a recovery could be justified. But here, three-quarters of the championship has been played. Sometimes it is better to draw a line under four weeks of competition to continue to take all the necessary precautions and freeze the current season, before starting the season properly. preparation at the end of June and the championship at the beginning of August, on normal dates, which would make it possible, moreover, not to play behind closed doors, which is heresy. But one realizes that in high place, each one thinks of the financial aspect. Not to the supporters or the players. “

With the passage a big tackle to the consultant Pierre Ménès, who is recovering from an infection with Covid-19 and had treated as “majorettes” the players reluctant to the recovery. “When I hear someone like Pierre Ménès, who has been affected by the coronavirus in addition and who has escaped, saying that ‘some Ligue 1 players do the cheerleaders’, that bothers me, answers the middle of On the contrary, given its popularity and notoriety, it should rather hold an awareness speech. These are comments like that which lead me to think that there is a lot of hypocrisy around football, c is annoying. “