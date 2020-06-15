Some opposition politicians and parent associations have criticized that new delay, as forecasts for a COVID-19 vaccine to become available point to the first half of 2021.

Manila.- The Government of Philippines has decided lay off indefinitely lessons face-to-face until there is no vaccine against COVID-19, which will be replaced by « online » distance education, which can leave millions of children out of school because they do not have internet or a computer.

« We will comply with the presidential directive to postpone the lessons face-to-face until there is a vaccine available. We assure parents and students that we are preparing for that mission, « Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced this week.

Some opposition politicians and parents’ associations have criticized this new delay, as the forecasts for a vaccine against COVID-19 are available point to the first half of 2021.

The school year normally begins in Philippines in June, but the pandemic forced to delay the start to August 24, a date on which now it will not resume lessons face to face, although it is planned to resume « a mixed learning system, with new tools and platforms, » ​​according to the Department of Education.

The problem is that in a country where 16% of families live below the poverty line, millions of households do not have an internet connection, sometimes not even a television.

« The new modalities cannot completely replace face-to-face learning, especially given the country’s technological backwardness and widespread poverty, » the Teachers Alliance (ATC), the largest union of teaching teachers, said in a statement. public of the country.

On June 1, the term of schooling for public education for the next academic year was opened and, for the moment, 6.2 million children have enrolled, still far from the 23 million who attended school last year.

Some experts point out that many low-income families, especially in remote rural areas, could choose to lose an academic year in the face of these difficulties; while other families could opt for private schools or private tutors.

However, most of the country’s private schools and international schools are also planning to start the online course in August for the time being, in order to follow the government’s official recommendations.

The country’s universities maintain the expected start date for the course in the second half of August, but under an « enriched ‘online’ teaching model. »