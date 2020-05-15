More than 150,000 people were facing a weakened typhoon on Friday in emergency shelters in the Philippines, following a mass evacuation complicated and slowed by the coronavirus.

Typhoon Vongfong lost strength after making landfall in eastern Samar province on Thursday and was heading northwest toward the populous island of Luzon in the north of the country, government meteorologists said. No fatalities or major property damage were reported immediately when authorities searched the areas the meteor passed through.

The typhoon’s maximum sustained winds weakened to 125 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour) with gusts of 165 km / h (102 mph) but remained dangerous, especially in coastal areas, according to forecasters.

In the northeastern region of Bicol, more than 145,000 residents fled or were taken by disaster response teams to emergency shelters, mostly enabled in schools, explained the director of the Civil Defense Office, Claudio Yucot. Thousands more were evacuated to a safe place in Samar provinces, where the meteor hit, officials added.

Contrary to now, rescuers and volunteers had to put on masks and protective suits before carrying out their work and were unable to transport many evacuees at once as a protection measure against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, he pointed out. Yucot.

“Our ease of movement has been limited by COVID,” Yucot told The Associated Press in a telephone conversation from Albay province, in the Bicol region, where there are dozens of confirmed infections and four deaths, and which is in quarantine. “In evacuation centers, there are more challenges.”

In one of those rooms, which could previously accommodate about 40 families, there are now just four to prevent infection, and the occupants have to get to know each other and report if someone is sick, Yucot added.

The typhoon came at a time when the Philippines is trying to curb its coronavirus outbreaks, mainly with a quarantine in Luzon that will ease this weekend, except in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital, Manila, and in two other high-risk areas. . The rest of the country will be placed under a less restrictive quarantine and essential businesses may partially reopen starting next week.

The Philippines reported more than 11,600 coronavirus infections and 772 deaths, and is one of the most affected nations in Southeast Asia.