Philippine Police have arrested Senator Antonio Trillanes on Tuesday, one of the most critical voices against the drug war that the country’s president, Rodrigo Duterte, unleashed. The arrest took place minutes after an instance court in the capital Manila issued an arrest warrant on charges of rebellion. Trillanes, a retired military man, participated in a failed coup in 2003 against the then president and current ally of Duterte, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, for which he remained in prison for seven and a half years. In 2011, he was released through an amnesty that Duterte has just declared irregular and whose derogation has led to the arrest of the opposition leader. Within hours of being arrested and after having paid a provisional bail of 200,000 pesos (about 3,000 euros), Trillanes was released.

“It is a defeat for democracy,” Trillanes proclaimed at the time of his arrest in the parking lot of the Philippine Senate. Shortly thereafter, the retired military MP has left the lower house in a police van and, once he has arrived at the Makati police station, where he has been taken, the authorities have taken his fingerprints and taken the routine photographs to the mugshot. Finally, the military has posted bail and has returned to the Senate.

The arrest of the former military man is only the last round of the combat that he is waging with Duterte, whom he has accused of being behind thousands of alleged extrajudicial executions committed by the authorities in the war that the Philippines is waging against drugs. Trillanes has also supported the filing at the International Criminal Court of several complaints about crimes against humanity against the current President.

The senator, known for being the main battering ram to remove Duterte from power, has been at the center of the political and media scene for three weeks, when the amnesty enacted in 2011 by Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino, was repealed. Until then, different courts had dismissed the accusations of rebellion made against the ex-military man under the protection of this rule.

Trillanes’ is the second arrest of a legislator during Duterte’s term. The first was that of Senator Leila de Lima, in prison without trial since February 2017. De Lima is accused of accepting bribes from drug traffickers, a charge that she denies and considers a fabrication to harm her.

The Government has asked Trillanes to put aside “grandstanding” and accept the judicial decision. The ex-military man was one of the leaders of the Magdalo group, responsible for three unsuccessful military uprisings that, in protest against corruption and government abuse of power, sought to dismantle Macapagal Arroyo (2001-2010), current president of the presidency, House of Representatives.

In recent weeks, the Philippine president has accused of conspiring to expel Magdalo, reconverted into a political party, the Communist Party, banned in the Philippines, and the opposition Liberal Party, to which Senator De Lima belongs.

.