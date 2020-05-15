The German tennis player Philipp Kohlschreiber He gave an interview to the German media Abendzeitung Muenchen, where he reviewed all the news of the tennis world, stating that he sees with great pessimism that tennis can be played again this season. In addition, he confessed to living one of his last seasons as a professional player, due to his advanced age, where until then he has reached up to eight ATP titles.

-For a few days, Kohlschreiber has been training in Oberhaching alongside other German tennis players:

“After many weeks away from the courts, retraining with players like Maxi Marterer, Cedric Stebe, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz or Julia Goerges. At the moment we are all waiting to know if tennis will return or not. “It is very difficult for the players to be able to maintain motivation knowing that our future does not seem very clear. The scenario that tennis has with this season does not seem optimistic, but even so we have to maintain our physical fitness in case everything changes for the better” .

-The German tennis player acknowledges that he will not be among the first people to be vaccinated:

“I have the feeling that I do not want to be vaccinated among the first ones. The vaccine is trying to get it in record time, without long-term tests and that does not give you much certainty. We are living in a totally unique situation and we do not know how this will evolve. pandemic over the weeks. “

-How did you experience this process of confinement at home with your family?

“I really enjoyed the first few weeks, because I had not been able to rest at home for a long time. The uncertainty of what is happening in the world made me think a lot about the future. For a professional tennis player, staying at home for a long time makes you feel as an absolute beginner in this regard. “

-Uncertainty about what will happen with tennis:

“When I trained for the first time I felt very happy. I had not taken a tennis racket for almost four weeks and now that I have been playing for many days in a row I am feeling in top shape. Right now I would love to be able to compete, but you realize that now it is impossible. Many times I ask myself: ‘Will I be training to be able to play in six months?

Kohlschreiber is clear that he is in his last years as a professional tennis player:

“The chances of being able to win a tournament at my age is lower. A 17-year-old has a career ahead of him but they have no experience yet. I know I am at an age where time is playing against me. I could have decided I finish my career at the end of the year, but I still have fun every time I play tennis and until that changes I will keep playing. “

-Ability to play tennis behind closed doors:

“It would be a somewhat strange situation for us, but if they tell us to play tennis behind closed doors I would sign it. In addition to the spectators, you can also dispense with the ball boy or the line judges to avoid contagion. We have in mind that when tennis returns it will be something totally different from the concept we had before “, concluded the German player.

