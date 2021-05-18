Philip Roth’s biography will finally be published by a new publisher despite allegations of sexual harassment of the author

The biography of the writer Philip Roth told by Blake Bailey, which had been stopped by the American publisher WW Norton After several accusations of sexual assault against Bailey, it will see the light again as of June 15, but under a new publishing label, Skyhorse Publishing.

The publisher, which hosts other controversial titles such as Woody Allen’s About Nothing, whose publication was rejected by the Hachette Book house, highlights in a statement that the book about Philip Roth is the only authorized biography about the author, The New York Times reports this Monday. Skyhorse intends to publish the book in electronic and audiobook form “as soon as possible,” they say.

The US publisher WW Norton stopped the publication of the biography of the writer Philip Roth last April after the author of the book, Blake Bailey, was accused of sexual assault, as well as having behaved inappropriately with high school students when he was a teacher in the 1990s.

“These accusations are serious. As a consequence, we have decided to pause the shipping and promotion of Philip Roth: The Biography pending further information that may emerge, “WW Norton said in a statement at the time.

The company initially printed 50,000 copies, but it stopped the printing of another 10,000 units that was due to start in early May.

The announcement came just days after The Story Factory, the 57-year-old Bailey’s literary agent, claimed that the writer was no longer his client.

Bailey has denied the allegations and the writer’s attorney, Billy Gibbens, said at the time that the biographer disagreed with Norton’s decision to slow down the promotion of your book.

Bailey is an acclaimed literary biographer who has written about the lives of Richard Yates, Charles Jackson, and John Cheever, and has been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for his book on the latter.

In fact, it was Roth himself who personally selected Bailey to write his biography after meeting with him in 2012 and after canceling a deal he had struck with another writer in 2009.

Several of the accusations against Bailey focus on her behavior while he was a high school teacher at a New Orleans college.

Likewise, an executive from a publishing house, Valentina Rice, has assured that the writer raped her one night, when they both slept at the home of The New York Times literature critic Dwight Garner.