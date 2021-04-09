Philip of Edinburgh, the Duke who always walked one step behind the Queen, has died

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh look at the restored bedroom of the Maritime Museum in London, in this May 1, 1990 file photo (Photo: REUTERS / Mike Parsson / File Photo)

Stayed to two months of being a centenary. Prince Philip of Edinburgh He passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

Just on March 4, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that he had undergone a heart operation “successfully” after having spent 14 days hospitalized due to a “pre-existing condition”, but without specifying which one.

What had been confirmed was that the prince did not have Covid-19, given that he and his wife had already been vaccinated against this disease in early 2021.

The flags of Buckingham Palace and government buildings across Britain were hoisted at half mast. An hour after the announcement, citizens began laying flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

The website of the royal family was also closed and showed a photo of Felipe next to the announcement of his death.

Bouquets of flowers are placed outside Buckingham Palace after Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, was announced. (Photo: REUTERS / Hannah McKay)

Characters of the story: Angela Merkel: the chemistry that changed the course of Germany

Philip of Edinburgh died and there will be no funeral

Felipe will not have a state funeral nor will he lie in the burning chapel for the public to dismiss him before the funeral, the Colegio de Armas said, due to restrictions generated by the pandemic.

“The funeral will not be a state funeral and will not be preceded by a burning chapel. The body of His Royal Highness will rest at Windsor Castle before the funeral at St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with the wishes of His Royal Highness ”, indicated the College of Arms.

“The funeral arrangements were reviewed in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the public is requested not to attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral, “he added.

Britain’s Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a parade to mark the final of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in central London, Great Britain. (Photo: REUTERS / Hannah McKay / File Photo)

Soccer fan? Goodbye to Maradona: between the shock and the Covid-19

In the shadow of the queen

The Duke of Edinburgh was a member of the Greek royal house and, due to his only marriage in 1947, he was also a member of the British royal house. Hence the people of the United Kingdom never recognized him as one of their own.

Better known as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, current British monarch, the prince was a leader who always lived in the shadow of the greater political relevance of his wife, who has lost his main confidant.

With a discreet and reserved profile, he knew how to play well his role as companion and advisor to the most powerful queen on the planet.

Prince Felipe, a naval officer with a stern face and a strong speaking style, dedicated much of his life to fulfilling a single mission: to help Elizabeth II take the helm of the kingdom.

“He was simply my strength and support throughout all these years,” the queen said in a speech for the 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, in England.

Friends said that as Queen Elizabeth II’s closest confidant, he always contributed prudence, good sense and strategy in the objectives of his wife, who in the same commemoration of 1997 also expressed: “I, and all his family, and this and many other countries, we owe him much more than he will ever recognize, or that we will ever know.” .

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with US President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London, Great Britain, on June 5, 1961. (Photo: United States Department of State States / John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum / Brochure via REUTERS)

A monarch marked by contradictions

Among his pro-modernist achievements, the prince lobbied for the queen’s 1953 coronation to be televised and behind the scenes helped eliminate antiquated behaviors that he viewed as conservative. What’s more, he was the first royal to give a television interview.

Later, the duke was criticized for hindering the monarchy’s ability to adapt to the times and his enemies blamed him for his controlling way of being the failure of his children in their own families.

Felipe was the most controversial member of the British family until the hardships of his children and their wives dominated the tabloids in the 1990s.

The duke was attacked for his views on various topics, from nuclear energy to defense of the environment. His critics considered him hypocritical for running the World Wide Fund for Nature, while participating in sports such as pheasant hunting.

“I think that there is a difference between being concerned about nature conservation and being a rabbit protectorHe told the BBC.

Also a statement about the “slanted eyes” during a visit to China in the 1980s became a symbol of his sometimes brusque way of being, which contrasted with the equanimous temperament of the queen.

However, the darkest comment occurred in 1988 when Felipe was interviewed by the Deutsche Press Agentur and referring to overpopulation, he said: “In case I could reincarnate, I would like to do it as a deadly virus, to help solve the problem of overcrowding ”.

This declaration of the royal consort takes on a chillingly prophetic meaning especially in the current times when a third wave of Covid-19 threatens to leave a greater trail of death around the world. (With information from the Reuters agency and the portal of the magazine Who).

More characters in history: Rafael Navarro’s legacy will continue, say Mexican scientists