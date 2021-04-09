Philip of Edinburgh leaves, Queen Elizabeth sets plan in motion

Part Philip of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth sets plan in motion | AP

After the strong news that has shaken the British Family, with the recent departure of the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth would launch the “Forth Bridge” plan.

Today’s life of Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, Queen isabel II, has been characterized as one of the most foresighted monarchs and one who with great dedication has focused on each of the tasks that her position as the most important figure on the British throne has demanded of her.

In the midst of losing one of the oldest members of the British royal family and father of the prince Charles of Wales, a series of steps would be set in motion by the monarch, the same ones that the Queen of England herself would have stipulated for a long time, preventing what would correspond in this class of eventualities.

The news of the departure of Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, emerged in the early hours of this Friday, April 9 through a statement from Buckingham Palace where he confirmed his official departure at the age of 99, his outcome was in a peaceful manner while he slept, he externalized the message from the official residence of the royal couple.

The “Operation Forth Bridge“is one of those that corresponded to the” consort “of the current” Head of State “of the commonwealth of nations, including the United Kingdom and 15 others.

This “operation”, to which the sovereign gave a code name, describes the plans that would determine the organization of the funerals and the period of national mourning that will be observed in the United Kingdom.

The “Operation Forth Bridge” (“Operation London Bridge”, in English) which refers to a suspension bridge which crosses the River Forth and connects Edinburgh with the province of Fife.

It indicates the protocol that will be followed regarding the funeral and the place where the mortal remains will rest in this particular case, those of the sovereign’s husband, His Highness, Duke Philippe of Edinburgh.

What steps does the operation stipulate?

The plan contained a list of all the things that should be carried out when saying goodbye to the father of Prince Charles of Wales, the first-born of Philip and Elizabeth, two of the most important figures of British royalty.

The plan would reportedly contain a series of steps to be followed, from a national mourning to a burial site.

When the time comes, “Operation Forth Bridge” will start first with an announcement which will be given to a Press Association as well as one of the official UK television and radio agencies.

The news would be released within hours after Prince Philip’s departure is confirmed.

Subsequently, “Lord Chamberlain” will consult the information with the Prime Minister, who will first listen to indications from the Queen regarding making the news known to everyone.

If the “royal member” departs at night, the announcement must be made at 8 am the next morning, immediately the country would enter into a national duel, this would happen in the same way in the case of the Head of State, (Queen Isabel).

All flags would be ordered to be lowered to half-mast in honor of the duke, and several members of the press must wear black along with any other presenter who is on television, as a show of respect.

As for funerals, the sovereign would remain oblivious to any other state affairs at least during these moments, the companion of Elizabeth II, has the right to a full state funeral, however, apparently, he has manifested something more discreet since in itself the prince is uncomfortable with the hubbub of great events.

According to protocol, it dictates that “Your Highness” body would remain in Westminster Abbey, prior to being interred in St. George’s Chapel.

However, Felipe would expect the opposite, since according to reports he himself has been very aware of the details of his funeral, this derived from the health crises that he has presented in recent years.

It is worth mentioning that recently, the grandfather of princes William and Harry, (the first, second in the line of succession to the throne), remains hospitalized after presenting a series of discomforts related to a strong infection, sources from the Palace of Buckingham, who have also ruled out his condition is related to the Covid-19 virus.

Another of the agreed rules indicates that the body of the queen’s “private advisor” will only be accompanied by family, friends and heads of state from Commonwealth countries, according to the newspaper The Independant.

Although on the other hand, it must be taken into account that certain steps could be modified in the presence of the pandemic and the risks that it still represents, which extends to the performance of this type of funeral services.

