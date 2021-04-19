Philies looking to return to the postseason in 2021

Since 2011, the Philadelphia Philies have not made the postseason and today, ten years after their last foray, fans are wondering if this season can bring the franchise back to the final stages of the best baseball in the world.

After dominating the National League for several seasons, even becoming champions in 2008; That generation of Jimmy Rollins, Shane Victorino, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Ryan Halladay and Cliff Lee, just to name a few, that generation faded little by little and hardly anyone imagined that the debacle would take on such dimensions, to the point that it has been going on for a decade the absence of the Philies in Play Off.

Little by little the cast was rearming and with the arrivals of JT Realmuto from the Miami Marlins, Andrew Macutchen from Pittsburgh and the super contract of Bryce Harper; the team began to take seriousness, because with elements like this, thinking about the postseason again, is an option that opts for itself.

At this point and taking as a reference the current cast with men like Didi Gregorius, the talented Alec Bohm, a good player like Jean Segura, as well as a slugger of the stature of Rys Hoskins; The Philies have enough tools to make the jump to the postseason, especially when we add the impact of athletes like Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Vincent Velázquez and Zach Eflin in the pitching area.

At the same time, the acquisitions of left-hander José Alvarado and Archie Bradley strengthen a bullpen, which in 2020 was the Achilles heel of the franchise.

Similarly, the presence of an experienced manager such as Joe Girardi may be a plus to take into account in 2021, as the former manager of the New York Yankees is now entering his third year with the team, maintaining the same player base and imposing a winning dynamic that should bear fruit this season.

Dear readers, after a decade of absence from the postseason, the Philadelphia Philies may be back and that is something that all the fans are applauding.