Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

05/12/2021 at 1:30 AM CEST

Next Thursday at 01:30 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute to Philadelphia Union and to New england revolution in the Subaru park.

The Philadelphia Union optimistically faces the match of the sixth day to channel a winning streak after achieving victory as a visitor in the SeatGeek Stadium by 0-2 against Chicago Fire, with so many of Burke Y Glesnes. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the four games played so far with a figure of three goals in favor and four against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the New england revolution suffered a defeat to the Nashville SC in the last game (2-0), so that a victory against the Philadelphia Union it would help him improve his record in the championship. Before this match, the New england revolution he had won two of the four games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a record of five goals for and five against.

Regarding the results at home, the Philadelphia Union they have been beaten twice in two games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At home, the New england revolution He has lost once and has drawn once in his two games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Philadelphia Union to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Philadelphia UnionIn fact, the numbers show 12 wins, four losses and two draws in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Philadelphia Union and the New england revolution in this competition it was in November 2020 and the meeting concluded with a 0-2 favorable to the New england revolution.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by three points in favor of the New england revolution. The locals, before this match, are in tenth place with four points in the standings. As for the rival, the New england revolution, is in second position with seven points.