Philadelphia Union take three points after defeating DC United 0-1

05/24/2021 at 3:32 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him DC United this monday in the Audi Field. The DC United He faced the match with the intention of tracing his league score after losing the last game to him Orlando City by a score of 0-1. On the part of the Pensilvan team, the Philadelphia Union came from beating 1-0 at New York Red Bulls in the last match played. Thanks to this result, the Pennsylvania team is third, while the DC United he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Philadelphia Union, which premiered the light through a goal from Przyby & lstrok; ko. With this score the first part of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Philadelphia Union gave entrance to Gazdag, Saints Y Real for Burke, Martinez Y Jamiro Monteiro and by the DC United it was replaced Julian Gressel, Kamara, Walls, Pines Y Felipe Martins for flowers, Nyeman, Blackberry, Skundrich Y Alfaro.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the pensilvan team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Martinez Y Blake.

With this result, the DC United is left with six points and the Philadelphia Union achieves 11 points after winning the match.

Data sheetDC United:Kempin, Canouse, Alfaro (Felipe Martins, min.79), Hines-Ike, Nyeman (Kamara, min.46), Skundrich (Pines, min.79), Najar, Mora (Paredes, min.61), Arriola, Perez and Flores (Julian Gressel, min.4)Philadelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Leon Flach, Martinez (Santos, min.67), Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro (Real, min.85), Burke (Gazdag, min.67) and Przyby & lstrok; koStadium:Audi FieldGoals:Przyby & lstrok; ko (0-1, min. 45)