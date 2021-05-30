Philadelphia Union host Portland Timbers on matchday 10

05/30/2021 at 1:01 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union plays this Monday at 1:00 his tenth game of Major League Soccer against the Portland Timbers in the Subaru park.

The Philadelphia Union intends to score a victory in the competition after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him DC United out of his field (0-1) and against him New York Red Bulls at home (1-0). Since the competition began, the hosts have won three of the seven games played so far, with a streak of six goals in favor and five against.

On the visitors’ side, the Portland Timbers won against LA Galaxy in his field by 3-0 and previously he had also done it at home against the San Jose Earthquakes 0-2, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time in the fiefdom of the Philadelphia Union. Before this match, the Portland Timbers he had won three of the six games played in Major League Soccer this season, scoring nine for and eight against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Philadelphia Union has won once, lost twice and drawn once in four games played so far, so stadium visits Subaru park they are not usually the most complicated for visitors. Away from home, the Portland Timbers He has won once and has been defeated twice in his three games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Philadelphia Union.

The two rivals had already met previously at the stadium of the Philadelphia Union and the balance is one victory, three defeats and two draws for the locals. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Philadelphia Union, as they have already won three away games. The last meeting in this competition between both teams was held in August 2020 and ended with a result of 1-2 for the visitors.

To this day, between the Philadelphia Union and the Portland Timbers there is a difference of two points in the classification. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 11 points in the locker. For his part, the Portland Timbers he has nine points and ranks sixth in the tournament.