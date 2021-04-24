Philadelphia Union host Inter Miami

04/24/2021 at 2:01 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the third day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Philadelphia Union and to Miami in the Subaru park.

The Philadelphia Union faces the third day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 0-0 against the Columbus Crew in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the games played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of zero points in favor and zero against.

On the visitors’ side, the Inter Miami he was defeated by 2-3 in the last match he played against the LA Galaxy, so that a victory over the Philadelphia Union it would help him improve his career in the championship. To date, in the only match the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won zero of them with a figure of two goals in favor and three against.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Subaru park, obtaining as a result two victories in favor of the Philadelphia Union. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the MiamiWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last time they played the Philadelphia Union and the Miami In this competition it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 3-0 for the locals.

To this day, between the Philadelphia Union and the Inter Miami there is a difference of one point in the ranking. The locals, before this game, are in tenth place with one point in the standings. For his part, Inter Miami it has zero points and occupies the eleventh position in the classification.