Philadelphia Union host DC United

07/17/2021 at 01:31 CEST

Next Sunday at 01:30 the match of the seventeenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Philadelphia Union and to DC United in the Subaru park.

The Philadelphia Union He reaches the seventeenth meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the tournament after drawing the last match played against the New York Red Bulls. In addition, the locals have won in five of the 13 matches played so far in Major League Soccer, with 16 goals in favor and 12 against.

On the visitors’ side, the DC United won the victory against the Toronto fc during their last match of the competition (7-1), with so many Robertha, Priso-Mbongue, Asad, Griffin Yow, Arriola, Kamara Y Walls, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Philadelphia Union. To date, of the 12 games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won five of them with a balance of 17 goals scored against 14 conceded.

As a local, the Philadelphia Union he’s won three times, he’s been beaten twice and he’s drawn once in six games played so far, which means he’s not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the DC United has a record of one victory, four defeats and a draw in six games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Philadelphia Union to try to break the statistics.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Philadelphia Union, the numbers show 10 victories and three defeats in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the DC UnitedWell, they have done it on the last seven occasions. The last match they played on Philadelphia Union and the DC United in this competition took place in May 2021 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the Philadelphia Union.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by four points in favor of the Philadelphia Union. The team of Jim Curtin He comes to the match in third position and with 20 points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors have 16 points and occupy the ninth position in the competition.