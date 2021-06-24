Philadelphia Union 1-0 win over Columbus Crew

06/24/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Columbus Crew, who beat 1-0 this Thursday in the Subaru park. The Philadelphia Union He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Portland Timbers (3-0) and the other in front of DC United (0-1) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. With respect to the Columbus team, the Columbus Crew won in his last two competition matches against him Chicago Fire and the Toronto fc, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively and had a streak of three consecutive victories. After the game, the Pensilvan team is third at the end of the game, while the Columbus Crew is fifth.

The first half of the duel started in a positive way for the pensilvan team, who opened the scoring through a goal of Jamiro Monteiro in minute 25. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The technician of the Philadelphia Union, Jim Curtin, gave entry to the field to Saints, Real, Sullivan Y Powell replacing Burke, Jack Mcglynn, Bedoya Y Mbaizo, while on the part of the Columbus Crew, Caleb Porter replaced Zelarayan, Valenzuela, Francis Y Parente for Windmill, They kill, Fraser Y Etienne.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Real Y Leon flach by the Philadelphia Union already They kill Y Wormgoor by the Columbus team.

After winning the match, the Philadelphia Union was placed with 18 points, in a position to access a playoff spot for the title, in third place in the qualifying table at the end of the game, Columbus Crew he ranked fifth with 14 points, also qualifying for a championship playoff spot.

Data sheetPhiladelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo (Powell, min.94), Leon Flach, Jack Mcglynn (Real, min.58), Bedoya (Sullivan, min.79), Jamiro Monteiro, Burke (Santos, min.57) and Przyby & lstrok; koColumbus Crew:Room, Wormgoor, Mensah, Pedro Santos, Afful, Nagbe, Fraser (Francis, min.76), Molino (Zelarayán, min.46), Matan (Valenzuela, min.61), Etienne (Parente, min.76) and ZardesStadium:Subaru parkGoals:Jamiro Monteiro (1-0, min. 25)