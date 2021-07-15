Philadelphia could get Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson

After the Atlanta Hawks ruined their playoff title dreams, NBA rumors began to circulate about Ben simmons and your future with Philadelphia 76ers indicating that it could leave this summer to a new destination.

Kyrie Irving’s Choice

One of the most exciting business goals for the Sixers this summer is Kyrie irving of the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent article, Lucas Johnson of Fansided’s The Sixer Sense suggested one way the Sixers could acquire Irving.

In the proposed trade scenario, Philadelphia would send a package that includes Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Kyrie.

The ‘plan B’ is Klay Thompson

Furthermore, according to Grant Hughes of the Bleacher Report, Klay thompson, could be a surprise business target for the Sixers. Thompson may not be at the top of the target list, but Hughes thinks they should seriously consider trading Simmons for him if Damian Lillard and superstars of the same caliber are not available on the market this summer.

Thompson may not have been seen in action for the past two years, but performance wise, most people would agree that he would be a much better fit alongside Joel Embiid than Simmons. Aside from his ability to excel off the ball, Thompson could also efficiently take shots from beyond the arc, making it easier for Embiid to penetrate the opposing team’s defense and focus more on dominating under the basket.