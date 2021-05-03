Philadelphia 76ers wins over San Antonio Spurs by 111-113

05/03/2021 at 05:23 CEST

Philadelphia 76ers won San antonio spurs as a visitor by 111-113 in a new round of the NBA. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with Boston Celtics by 143-140, so after this result they added a total of four defeats in a row. For their part, the visitors won at home against Atlanta Hawks 126-104, so after the game they accumulated five wins in a row. With this result, Philadelphia 76ers which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 43 victories in 64 games played, while San antonio spursAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 31 games won out of 63 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Philadelphia 76ers He was the main protagonist, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 partial during this quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 17 points (19-36) and finished with 27-37. After this, in the second quarter the locals reduced distances in the light, in fact, they got a partial 13-2, which ended with a partial result of 25-24. After this, the players reached the break with a 52-61 in the electronic.

In the course of the third quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 16 points (58-74) until concluding with a partial result of 27 -28 (79-89). Finally, during the last quarter, it came back San antonio spurs to tie the match and the fourth ended with a partial score of 28-18. Finally, the game came to the end of the quarter with a tie at 107-107, so the game needed an extension to know the winner.

The extension was dominated by the visiting team and ended with a partial result of 4-6, the final result of the match being 111-113 in favor of Philadelphia 76ers.

During the match, Philadelphia 76ers took the victory thanks to 34 points, an assist and 12 rebounds of Joel embiid and the 22 points, an assist and five rebounds of Seth curry. The 18 points, two assists and 10 rebounds of Rudy gay and the 23 points and two assists from Lonnie walker they were not enough for San antonio spurs could win the game.

In the next NBA clash San antonio spurs will face Utah Jazz in the Vivint Smart Home Arena, while Philadelphia 76ers you will see the faces with Chicago Bulls in the United Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.