Philadelphia 76ers wins 118-104 over Detroit Pistons

05/09/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Philadelphia 76ers managed to win at home to Detroit Pistons by 118-104 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against New Orleans Pelicans by 109-107, so after this result they added a total of nine victories in a row, while the visitors also won at home against Memphis Grizzlies by 111-97. At this time, Philadelphia 76ers It has 47 games won out of 68 played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs. For its part, Detroit Pistons it would be left out of the play-off positions with 20 victories in 68 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had the local team as the protagonist and dominator, in fact, they achieved a 13-2 partial in this quarter and achieved the maximum difference (17 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a 34-17. Later, during the second quarter, it reduced differences Detroit PistonsIn fact, the team achieved a partial 13-2 during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-26. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 56-43 points before the break.

In the third quarter the local team widened its difference, had a maximum difference of 20 points (63-43) until it ended with a partial result of 33-30 and an 89-73 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team also managed to get closer on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a 10-0 partial, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-31. Finally, the match ended with a result of 118-104 in favor of Philadelphia 76ers.

During the meeting, the actions of Joel embiid Y Dwight howard, who got 29 points, one assist and six rebounds and 19 points, one assist and 14 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Saddiq bey Y Jerami grant, with 14 points and seven rebounds and 14 points, one assist and four rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Philadelphia 76ers you will see the faces with Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, the next game of Detroit Pistons will be against Chicago Bulls in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.