Philadelphia 76ers win 106-103 against LA Clippers

04/17/2021 at 4:24 AM CEST

Philadelphia 76ers managed to win at home against LA Clippers by 106-103 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Brooklyn nets by 123-117, so after the match they accumulated five victories in a row. For their part, the visitors also won away from home against Detroit Pistons by 98-100. At this time, Philadelphia 76ers has 39 games won out of 56 played, which would allow him to access the Play-off positions, while also LA Clippers it continues in play-off positions with 39 victories in 58 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured the Philadelphia 76ers players, in fact, they got a 15-0 run and had a maximum difference of 17 points (20-3) to finish with a result of 31-20. After this, in the second quarter the players of Philadelphia 76ers They managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they got another partial in this quarter of 10-1 and increased the difference to a maximum of 16 points (53-37) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 59-47 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team cut distances in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-30 and 81-77 in total. Finally, the last quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial score of 25-26. Finally, the match ended with a final score of 106-103 in favor of the home team.

The victory of Philadelphia 76ers was built on 36 points, an assist and 14 rebounds of Joel embiid and the 18 points, four assists and three rebounds of Furkan korkmaz. The 37 points, six assists and nine rebounds of Paul george and the 18 points of Patrick Patterson they were not enough for LA Clippers won the match.

After winning the next game Philadelphia 76ers you will see the faces with Golden state warriors in the Wells Fargo Center, while LA Clippers will face Minnesota Timberwolves in the Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.