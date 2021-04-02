Philadelphia 76ers take victory over Cleveland Cavaliers 94-114

04/02/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Philadelphia 76ers managed to win against Cleveland Cavaliers away by 94-114 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with Utah Jazz 114-75, so after this result they completed a streak of five consecutive defeats. For their part, visitors also lost at home with Denver nuggets by 104-95. Philadelphia 76ers, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 33 games won out of 48 played, while Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 17 games won out of 48 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 13-2 run during the quarter and ended with a 31-31. Subsequently, the second quarter again had several leader changes on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 25-27. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 56-58 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-0 and came to win by 14 points (69-83) and ended with a partial result of 17- 27 (and a 73-85 total). Finally, in the last quarter the players of Philadelphia 76ers They managed to distance themselves again in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 14-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 26 points (86-112) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 21-29, thus ending the clash with a final result of 94-114 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, they highlighted Dwight howard and Shake milton for their contributions to the team, after getting 18 points, one assist and 15 rebounds and 27 points, four assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Collin sexton and Dean wade for his actions in the game, with 24 points, three assists and three rebounds and 16 points, two assists and eight rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Philadelphia 76ers will measure his strength with Minnesota Timberwolves in it Wells Fargo Center, while the next opponent of Cleveland Cavaliers be Miami Heat, with which he will play in the American Airlines Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.