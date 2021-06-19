Philadelphia 76ers seventh force Atlanta Hawks 2021 NBA playoffs

It was too harsh to be true. Philadelphia 76ers could not say goodbye to NBA 2021 playoffs without fighting to the end and proving that he is a worthy leader of the Eastern Conference. Having missed substantial advantages in the two previous meetings, only increased the desire and intensity of a team eager to compensate and demonstrate to their coach, Doc Rivers, that I could trust them again. They dominated the rebound from end to end, shot well from the triple and took advantage of the intangibles of Joel embiid to reap a very meritorious triumph for 99 – 104, which allows them to put the tie red hot and give themselves another chance to win Atlanta Hawks.

The Sixers cemented their triumph on Ben Simmons’ unrepentant work on defense, which obscured his offensive numbers, but allowed the team to run into transitions and make Seth Curry and Tobias Harris They will turn to the scoring work. The two exteriors took advantage of the defense’s attention on Embiid to obtain good shooting positions and reap very meritorious percentages. They finished the team with a brilliant 12/19 on triples, although it was the second chances obtained thanks to the rebounding dominance that was a turning point. The contribution of Tyrese maxey from the bench he was decisive, with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Atlanta Hawks lost the rebound battle and had poor free throw percentages

While is true that Bring young It was exhibited again, the Hawks were penalized a lot by the low percentage of accuracy in book shots, with an unassuming 13/24. Clint Capela He was not that dominant player that is expected and they could not count on the good work of two decisive players for them, as they are Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams. The prevailing equality between Phildelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks The qualifying round of NBA 2021 playoffs to a seventh game that promises to be a heart attack. The Eastern Conference continues to offer a sublime show and the Sixers will have the support of their public to face the most important game of the year.