Philadelphia 76ers prevails 111-127 against Atlanta Hawks

06/12/2021 at 09:47 CEST

Philadelphia 76ers won as a visitor to Atlanta Hawks by 111-127 after the third round of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this victory of Philadelphia 76ers, the tie ends with a result of 1-2.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, although finally the visiting team ended up distancing itself and ended with a result of 20-28. After this, during the second quarter the local players reduced differences, which ended with a partial result of 36-33. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 56-61 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 15-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 20 points (73-93) until finishing with a result partial of 19-34 (and a 75-95 total). Finally, in the last quarter he also reduced distances Atlanta Hawks, although not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 36-32. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 111-127 for the visitors.

Much of the victory of Philadelphia 76ers was cemented from 27 points, eight assists and nine rebounds of Joel embiid and the 22 points, five assists and eight rebounds of Tobias Harris. The 28 points and eight assists of Bring young and the 23 points and seven rebounds of John collins they were not enough for Atlanta Hawks could win the game.

After achieving victory, Atlanta Hawks faces will be seen again with Philadelphia 76ers in the State Farm Arena in the fourth game of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.