Philadelphia 76ers’ options after Danny Green’s injury

New setback for Philadelphia 76ers in these 2021 NBA Playoffs. In the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs Atlanta Hawks, where the Sixers win 2-1 on aggregate in the series, Danny Green will be out of action in 2-3 weeks for a strain in her calf, as Shams Charania reported this Saturday.

The Philadelphia player had to leave in the third game of the tie (where his team won 127-111) three and a half minutes into the game, and the bad forecasts have been confirmed: Green will lose the remainder of eliminatory against the Hawks, and the hypothetical Conference Finals in the event that his team passes the round.

76ers starting SG Danny Green is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2021

Although offensively he was not being a dagger in the playoffs (7.0 points and 38% accuracy in the triples), the defensive capacity of Danny Green is key in the schemes of Doc Rivers that have led these 76ers to finish in the most top of the Eastern Conference during the regular season, already beating the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs without much complications.

What are the Philadelphia 76ers options?

At this time the franchise is opening two paths, one that goes through following the formula of the last game, which was to put Furkan Korkmaz to absorb Green’s minutes, and another that involves reinforcing the defensive game with a Matisse Thybulle whose So far his role was downgraded as a member of the second unit.