Philadelphia 76ers, key decisions in future Embiid and Simmons

In life there are not as many good opportunities as the two you have had Philadelphia 76ers to give meaning to that project that they began to build many years ago and that made them touch hell with the promise of achieving glory. Joel embiid Y Ben simmons, two names repeated like a mantra and that have never finished fitting together, but that have become the fundamental pillars around which to build. Elton Brand tried it on a checkbook basis a few years ago, going into debt to sign Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, and has tried again now Daryl Morey with a proposal of enormous potential that did not admit anything less than a conference final. They have not reached it and will have to make decisions, or at least explore what they can do, based on the large salaries they have to face, as Hoopshype reveals.

Salary margin to make moves that improve the team

The franchise has already paid a luxury tax this season by exceeding the salary cap imposed by the NBA by $ 13.5, and everything indicates that they will do it again in 2021/22. Right now they have 12 players on the payroll, they are $ 2.7 million below the maximum and it seems evident that they need to make sports improvements. Signing Danny Green would already take them over the top, so everything indicates that they will give up keeping George Hill, to get a little more flexibility. A player who could be considered his departure would be Tobias Harris, although it would be with a transfer that would reduce the cost, but they would inevitably lose quality on the perimeter. The most viable and appealing way to reduce expenses is to dispense with a player with a clear first and last name: Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid, worthy of a maximum contract

It seems clear that the franchise is going to give it its all to retain the Cameroonian and build around him. They will give him the keys to the city, so to speak, by having a greater role in the team’s sports strategy. He has two years left on his contract, but they want to tie him until 2027 and what he would be charged in that contract would be $ 190.6 million in four years. That would raise to a whopping $ 119.7 in salary for the team’s Big 3 this coming season, something hardly acceptable for any management.

Is dispensing with Ben Simmons a real option?

Yes. That is how resounding the answer is, or it should be. The Australian player has stalled tremendously and his performance at decisive moments leaves much to be desired. He is a great defender, but an obvious hindrance in attack for an aspiring team. Having Thybulle in their ranks as a defensive specialist makes management less urgent to retain a man whose salary is well above his performance. They are considering the option of offering Simmons in trade to recruit a star like Lillard or Beal, adding to the package a young player like Maxey and some other piece or draft selection. The numbers add up, but they will have to think about whether that is what they want and, if so, probe the market.