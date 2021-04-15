Philadelphia 76ers clinch victory over Brooklyn Nets 123-117

04/15/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Philadelphia 76ers managed to win at home against Brooklyn nets by 123-117 on a new NBA day. Previously, the Philadelphia 76ers players beat on the road against Dallas mavericks by 95-113, so after this result they completed a streak of four consecutive victories, while the Brooklyn Nets also defeated away from home Minnesota Timberwolves by 97-127. Philadelphia 76ersAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 38 games won out of 55 played. For its part, Brooklyn nets it also continues in play-off positions with 37 victories in 55 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic and finished with a 32-28. After this, during the second quarter the local team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (48-36) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 33-30. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 65-58 in the light.

In the third quarter Philadelphia 76ers increased its difference again, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of 16 points (85-69) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-26 and a total of 94 -84. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team’s players reduced distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial 21-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result. 29-33, thus ending the match with a final result of 123-117 in favor of Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition the players of Philadelphia 76ers that stood out the most during the confrontation were Joel embiid Y Tobias Harris, who got 39 points, two assists and 13 rebounds and 26 points, three assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Kyrie irving Y Deandre Jordan, with 37 points, nine assists and three rebounds and 12 points, five assists and 14 rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers you will see the faces with LA Clippers in the Wells Fargo Center, while Brooklyn nets will face Charlotte hornets in the Barclays Center. Check the full NBA schedule.