Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City Thunder 93-117

04/11/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Philadelphia 76ers was imposed away from home Oklahoma city thunder by 93-117 on a new NBA day. The premises come from suffering a defeat at home Cleveland Cavaliers by 102-129, so after this result they completed a seven-game losing streak, while the visitors also lost away with New Orleans Pelicans by 101-94. With this result, Philadelphia 76ers which would allow him to qualify for the Play-off with 36 games won out of 53 played. For its part, Oklahoma city thunderAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 20 victories in 53 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers players, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2 and reached a difference of 14 points (23-37) until finishing with a result of 25-37. After this, in the second quarter Philadelphia 76ers increased their difference, in fact, the team got another 13-1 run and had a maximum difference of 20 points (39-59) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-29. After this, the players came to rest with a 53-66 in the light.

In the course of the third quarter, the visitors distanced themselves again in the electronic one, they had a maximum difference of 20 points (62-82) until concluding with a partial result of 23-24 (and a 76-90 total). Finally, during the last quarter, the visiting team again distanced themselves, marked the maximum difference (24 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17-27. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 93-117 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, Philadelphia 76ers won the victory thanks to 27 points, four assists and nine rebounds from Joel embiid and the 20 points, two assists and four rebounds of Furkan korkmaz. The 16 points, an assist and 14 rebounds of Tony bradley and the 17 points, five assists and nine rebounds of Darius bazley they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder won the match.

In the next NBA clash Oklahoma city thunder will face Utah Jazz in the Vivint Smart Home Arena. For its part, Philadelphia 76ers will play against Dallas mavericks in the American Airlines Center. Check the full NBA schedule.