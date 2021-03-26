Philadelphia 76ers beat Los Angeles Lakers (101-109)

03/26/2021 at 06:20 CET

Philadelphia 76ers won as a visitor to Los angeles lakers by 101-109 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing away from home with New Orleans Pelicans by 128-111, so after this result they completed a streak of five consecutive defeats, while the visitors won away from home against Golden state warriors by 98-108, so after the match they added a total of five wins in a row. With this result, Philadelphia 76ers It has 32 games won out of 45 played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions. For its part, Los angeles lakersAfter the game, he also remains in Play-off positions with 28 games won out of 45 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 24-27. Later, during the second quarter Los angeles lakers he managed to tie the game through a comeback, which ended with a partial result of 30-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 54-54 in the light.

The third quarter featured the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a 13-2 partial in this quarter and marked the maximum difference (18 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 17-35 and a 71-89 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the home team managed to get close again on the electronic, although not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-20. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 101-109 in favor of Philadelphia 76ers.

Much of the victory of Philadelphia 76ers was cemented from 28 points and five rebounds from Danny green and the 19 points, two assists and a rebound of Seth curry. The 25 points and nine rebounds of Kyle kuzma and the 20 points, 11 assists and three rebounds of Dennis Schroder they were not enough for Los angeles lakers could win the game.

In the next NBA game Los angeles lakers will face Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center. For its part, Philadelphia 76ers will face LA Clippers at Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.