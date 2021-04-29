Philadelphia 76ers beat Atlanta Hawks (127-83)

04/29/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Philadelphia 76ers won at home to Atlanta Hawks by 127-83 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Oklahoma city thunder 121-90, adding a total of three wins in their last five games, while the visitors suffered a loss away from home with Detroit Pistons 100-86, adding a total of three defeats in their last five games. At this time, Philadelphia 76ers It has 41 games won out of 62 played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs. For its part, Atlanta Hawks also it follows in positions of Play-off with 34 victories in 63 parties played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the Philadelphia 76ers players were the main protagonists in the arena, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 20 points (35-15) and finished with 37 -17. Later, in the second quarter Philadelphia 76ers he managed to distance himself in the light and had a maximum difference of 28 points (65-37) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-22. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 67-39 in the electronic.

In the course of the third quarter the locals distanced themselves on the scoreboard, came to win by 31 points (74-43) until it ended with a partial result of 26-24 and a total of 93-63. Finally, during the last quarter the players of Philadelphia 76ers They increased their difference again, in fact, they got a partial 14-2 and reached a difference of 46 points (127-81), and the fourth ended with a partial result of 34-20. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 127-83 for the local team players.

During the meeting, the participation of Seth curry Y Tobias Harris, who got 20 points, one assist and three rebounds and 17 points, six assists and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out John collins Y Solomon hill for his actions during the game, with 21 points, two assists and four rebounds and 14 points, four assists and five rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Philadelphia 76ers will play again against Atlanta Hawks in the Wells Fargo Center. For its part, the next meeting of Atlanta Hawks will be against Philadelphia 76ers in the Wells Fargo Center. Check the full NBA schedule.