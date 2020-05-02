By Sebastian Quiroz

05/01/2020 9:33 am

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has once again reiterated that he has no plans to delay the release of the Xbox Series X this year because of COVID-19. However, The manager is not so sure about the games that are planned to hit the market this year.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Spencer mentioned that plans for the launch of the Xbox Series X later this year remain in place, and does not consider a delay to be necessary. On the other hand, you are also aware that working from home and coronavirus cases in industry can affect development of several games planned for 2020, which could result in a couple of delays. This is what I mention:

“Overall, I think we are in line with what we think we would be. I would say that the biggest unknown is probably the production of games. Game production is a large-scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, creating assets, working through creativity. ”

Spencer is quite optimistic about the current development landscape, yet knows that people’s health and safety comes first, so Xbox won’t launch a game if it’s not ready yet.

Speaking of Xbox, next May 7 we will see a new Inside Xbox focused on games for Xbox Series X. Similarly, it has been revealed that Xbox Game Pass already has more than 10 million subscribers.

