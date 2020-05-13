Audio and motion capture will be among the most affected areas.

Although the video game industry has been one of the most flexible to deal with the global health crisis, due to its ability to implement telework, Phil Spencer acknowledged that certain projects will suffer the impact of change in the work routine, only we will not see it this year. , but in 2021, although according to the Xbox mandate,the medium in general “will be fine.”

The problem has been for those with outstanding essential issuesSpecifically, Spencer told the financial magazine Business Insider that the effect of the confinement stop has been less in annual franchises such as FIFA or Madden, as well as projects that would have produced its basic elements. The problem has been for those with outstanding essentials, such as motion capture and audio. With that in mind,games for this year will be largely safe, not so much for those for next year, “but they will be able to react”.

“Motion capture is something that just stopped. There is no one in the motion capture studios,” Spencer explained. “If you already had all your captures and you only had to touch up art and textures and other things, you’re in a good position. If you’re waiting for a lot of audio work with symphonies and that kind of thing or motion capture, now you’re stopped and you have to progress in the areas you are in. ” That said, the manager nuanced that there are so many projects in production that the industry will be able to maintain an uninterrupted flow of premieres.

Concerning the Xbox Series X, Phil Spencer acknowledged not having been able to travel to China to supervise the production of the hardware, but as on other occasions, he was confident that the console would be ready on time.

“I am confident in the industry’s ability to continue a continuous flow of games.It is just that there are many games in production, and I think that, as an industry, we will be fine. In the long run, I am optimistic as to what this means for games, even if there is some impact on the launch window for certain games that we may see. “

A further question, related to the impact of the quarantine, goes through quality certification and location work, since the agencies in charge of these tasks also had to stop but, due to confidentiality issues, in many cases they were unable to implement teleworking.

