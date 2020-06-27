Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Naughty Dog and PlayStation confirmed yesterday that the release of The Last of Us: Part II was quite an achievement. The sequel managed to sell over 4 million copies in 3 days, making it the most successful PlayStation 4 exclusive yet.

The good reception of The Last of Us: Part II was not only celebrated internally between these companies, as other studios and creatives congratulated Naughty Dog for his great work in the sequel.

One of them was none other than Phil Spencer, Xbox boss. The manager took advantage of the announcement about the sales of The Last of Us: Part II to applaud the entire effort of Naughty Dog.

This is how Phil Spencer celebrated the success of The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II is still on everyone’s lips for various reasons. So it’s not uncommon to hear that members of the industry have also given their take on the sequel. Neil Druckmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog and Game Director, thanked the players on social media for all their support for the title.

It was then that Phil Spencer took the opportunity to congratulate Naughty Dog and Druckmann on the good results with The Last of Us: Part II. « Congratulations to you and the team on the success of the game, » wrote Spencer.

Druckmann thanked the manager for his words and said he is also excited to see what Xbox has for the future. Thanks Phil! I look forward to what you are all preparing, ”wrote the head of Naughty Dog.

The same conversation involved Cory Balrog, director of God of War, who also congratulated his Naughty Dog colleagues on the sequel.

Thanks, Phil! Looking forward to what y’all have coming. – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 26, 2020

Congrats to you and the team, my friend! ❤️ – Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 26, 2020

“The Last of Us: Part II has been made possible through the efforts of hundreds of talented and passionate Naughty Dog developers. We cannot imagine a greater honor than seeing that same passion reflected in the people who play it. Thank you for helping us reach this incredible milestone, ”Druckmann previously commented.

The Last of Us: Part II debuted exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19. Look for more information about him at this link. We also recommend reading our review.

