in Golf

Phil Mickelson’s gentlemanly gesture with Jon Rahm’s wife and son

Phil Mickelson, great friend of Jon rahm, left one of the most striking images of the last round of the US Open Championship when in a gentlemanly gesture he carried a chair so that Kelly cahill, wife of the Barrika golfer, and their son Kepa They could see how the Spaniard practiced in case it had been necessary to play a playoff (although eventually Kelley sat in another chair with Phil).

