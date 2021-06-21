Phil Mickelson’s gentlemanly gesture with Jon Rahm’s wife and son

Phil Mickelson, great friend of Jon rahm, left one of the most striking images of the last round of the US Open Championship when in a gentlemanly gesture he carried a chair so that Kelly cahill, wife of the Barrika golfer, and their son Kepa They could see how the Spaniard practiced in case it had been necessary to play a playoff (although eventually Kelley sat in another chair with Phil).

Phil bringing over a chair for Kelly and the baby to sit and watch Rahm hit balls is the sweetest 🥺 @PhilMickelson @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/aE4x09AVl3 – Kira K. Dixon (@KiraDixon) June 21, 2021

Jon Rahm’s putt that rocked the US OpenReal Novo Sancti Petri Golf Club, a dream resort

Also follow us on Telegram on the channel @tengolf