Phil Mickelson, provisional leader of the PGA after another recital of birdies

Impressive display of play and especially birdies of the San Diego southpaw Phil Mickelson, winner of five ‘majors’ and among them the PGA in 2005, in the second day of second Grand Slam of the year in the awesome Ocean course from Kiawah Island, on the coast of South Carolina.

If on Thursday in the first round Mickelson recovered playing in the afternoon shift in the second nine holes (from 10 to 18) with four birdies without failure for 70 strokes, this Friday, the American was provisional leader of the tournament and who knows if it will be at the clubhouse at the end of the day. Mickelson came back again in the second nine holes of his card (this time from 1 to 9) with another five birdies without failure (in the first half he added one more birdie for three bogeys) for 69 strokes, 139 in total, five under the pair, and see who is the handsome one that unloads it from the head.

Remember that Mickelson plays thanks to an invitation from the PGA. With 44 victories on the PGA Tour, he only needs the US Open (he has been runner-up six times) to collect the Grand Slam since he has three Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), a British (2013) and the commented 2005 PGA.

The South African Branden Grace He was leading with -6 with two holes remaining, but a double bogey-bogey finish at 17-18 for 71 shots left him with 141 overall, two behind Mickelson.

The leader at the end of the first day, the Canadian Corey conners, lost such condition after scoring 75 strokes that, together with 67 on Thursday, placed him with 142 (-2).