Phil Mickelson, PGA Solo Leader at 50

Fireproof Phil Mickelson at almost 51 years old. The third day of the Kiawah Island PGA co-leader, in the first ten holes he seemed to open a considerable gap with an imperial golf, he had a difficult moment that lasted three holes, he surpassed it and finished the day alone in the lead: 70 strokes for 209 (-7), and one advantage over the double champion of the tournament Brooks koepka (bogey at 18 for 70 hits) and two on a Louis Oosthuizen to which the putt relegated him to third place (two consecutive greens to three putts on 16 and 17). More can not be asked therefore to the last day this Sunday in the Ocean course. A great field for a great Grand Slam. Jon rahm it is 38th at 10 strokes of ‘Lefty’.

The southpaw from San Diego played a spectacular first nine book holes, with four birdies without fail, taking advantage of par 5s and displaying a very solid, firm golf. Very focused on his own, the winner of five ‘greats’ between 2004 and 2013 (three Masters, a British and a PGA), barely made concessions to his rivals.

But everything changed from hole 10, which he covered with the fifth birdie to open a gap with respect to his rivals. On 11, par 5, he could not win another shot on the course, on 12 he missed the fairway and came out with his first bogey in 20 holes, and on 13 a hook with wood 3 sent the ball into the water coming out of this hole with a double bogey-6 and just one stroke ahead of Oosthuizen and Koepka. What is golf. ‘Lefty’ was no longer the same from then on, he opened the tournament but he did have the guts, poise and patience to hold the lead and reach the final day only in the lead.

Mickelson appeared to have overcome concentration problems from previous tournaments while his efficiency with long strokes and putting were decisive. However, a small mental lapse on holes 11, 12 and 13 opened a door for his rivals and the tournament changed completely. Regardless of what ‘Lefty’ can do on the last day, on Friday he joined his compatriot Fred couples as the first player with 50 years to lead the provisional classification in a Grand Slam. Couples did it at the 2012 Masters.

What Mickelson has achieved is something impressive and even more so if he has players 20 years younger. Winner of 44 tournaments on the PGA Tour, for 25 years he was ranked among the 50 best in the world. Mickelson is ranked 115th in the world rankings because he has only had two top-20 finishes in the past two years.

Phil Mickelson hits the ball at the 11th hole

He is almost three years older than the oldest champion in a ‘major’, his compatriot Julius Boros, who was 48 years old when he won the 1968 PGA. With his co-leadership after the second day in Kiawah Island, he became the 6th player since 1900 in at least being a co-leader after any round in a ‘major’ over four decades.

The first time for ‘Lefty’ was at the 1996 PGA Championship. The other five players are Sam snead (from the 30s), Gary Player (1950s), Jack Nicklaus Y Raymond Floyd (1960s) and Tom watson (70’s). No one over 50 has been at the top of the rankings in a ‘big’ since Couples. And the most famous ‘senior’ was Watson, who was 59 when he led after 54 holes at Turnberry in the 2009 British Open.

3rd round classification:

209 Phil Mickelson (USA) 70 69 70

210 Brooks Koepka (USA) 69 71 70

211 Louis Oosthuizen (SAF) 71 68 72

…

214 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 72 71 71

216 Jordan Spieth (USA) 73 75 68

219 Jon Rahm (Esp / 38º) 72 75 72

Collin Morikawa (Jap) 70 75 74

221 Rory McIlroy (GBR) 75 72 74