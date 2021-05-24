Phil Mickelson makes history with his PGA title

05/24/2021 at 3:11 AM CEST

Europa Press

The American Golfer Phil Mickelson conquered the PGA Championship this Sunday, second ‘major’ of the season, to lift the sixth ‘Grand Slam’ title of his record, historic for doing so with almost 51 years, while the Spanish Jon Rahm closed with note and a ‘Top 10’ in the Kiawah Island from South Carolina.

Mickelson became the oldest ‘great’ champion in history after defending the lead he tied on Friday. The left-hander from San Diego played the title on the last day with fellow American Brooks Koepka in the main game. In search of his fifth ‘major’, Koepka did not manage to get his best version.

In fact, he brought the leader to life with a ‘double-bogey’ on the second hole. Mickelson also started with too many emotions, but he controlled his first nine holes better with three birdies and as many bogeys. South African Louis Oosthuizen was the third contender for the PGA in its final holes.

2021 #PGAChamp summed up in 4 minutes of Pure Joy. # ULTRAMoment | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/H0nEBa5bCO – PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 23, 2021

‘Lefty’ grew up in the second round, or at least he didn’t get into as much trouble as his rivals. Koepka left ‘bogeys’ on holes 10, 11 and 13, and Oosthuizen on 10 and a ‘double-bogey’ on 13. Mickelson reached the penultimate hole with three strokes of advantage, an income that a veteran champion did not go to let go.

Despite sending his ball to the undergrowth, the recovery and the ‘bogey’ were good, as was his safe exit on 18, where the public was. Hundreds of fans surrounded a Mickelson who even had trouble reaching the ‘green’, embraced by the rear and with excessive excitement among the people.

The public, thirsty for the spectacle cut off by the coronavirus pandemic, overwhelmed the organization. Koepka signed his surrender without the ‘birdie’ on 18 and ‘Lefty’, with three ‘putts’ at his disposal to win, closed his historic assault on the PGA, eight years after his last ‘Grand Slam’, with a total of 6.

After two strokes, Koepka and Oosthuizen finished tied for second. On Sunday, like on Saturday, he was friendly again on the tour at the foot of the Charleston Sea. Rahm, the only Spaniard in contention after the elimination on Friday of Sergio García, took advantage of it with a great card of 68 strokes, his best day.

The Basque golfer climbed 30 places to finish tied eighth, continuing his upward trend this week although with the bitter taste of finding the game late to fight for his first ‘major’. At 26, seeing his friend Mickelson win, in addition to joy, will give him peace of mind to know how much time he has.