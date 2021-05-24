Phil Mickelson makes history and wins the PGA with 50 years

Related news

The American Phil Mickelson, 50, won this Sunday the Championship of the PGA and became the oldest champion to win a major tournament title in golf history. Mickelson, who captured his sixth major and by far starred in the most surprising Sunday in PGA Championship history after holding the lead for three of the four tournament days.

The new champion made two first birdies with that magical game of wedge and let a cast of rivals lag too far behind to catch him in the changing wind of the Kiawah Island (South Carolina), where he further enlarged his legendary figure.

Mickelson closed with a record of 73 (+1), building a five-shot lead in the last nine and making no critical errors that took him away from his place in history after accumulating 272 shots (-6), two ahead of his more direct rivals, the American Brooks Koepka and the South African Louis Oosthuizen. Julius Boros for 53 years held the distinction of champion of an older major golf tournament. He was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship in San Antonio, Texas.

A pure chaos along the 18th hole after Mickelson hit the 9 iron safely just over four meters from the hole that almost secured a highly unlikely victory at the start of the tournament. Thousands of fans engulfed him on the street, a scene usually seen only at the British Open, until Mickelson came into view with a thumbs up.

The chants of “Lefty! Lefty! Lefty!” They chased him to the green and the scoring shop, their last duty of a week that he won’t soon forget. Three months after 43-year-old Tom Brady won a seventh Super Bowl, Mickelson joined this year of eternal wonder. Mickelson became the first player in PGA Tour history to win tournaments 30 years apart. The first of his 45 titles came in 1991 when he was still a junior at Arizona State.

The new PGA Championship monarch became the 10th player to win majors in three decades, an elite roster that begins with Harry Vardon and was most recently accomplished by Tiger Woods.

"He has been on tour since I live," declared the Spanish Jon Rahm, third in the world, who finished eighth with 287 (-1), after concluding the day with his best tour of the tournament (68, -4). "For him, maintaining that will to play, compete and train is truly admirable." Koepka and Oosthuizen, who finished second, had their chances, but only briefly.

The American golfer had 4 more at par 5 when the game was still underway and closed with a 74 (+2). Oosthuizen hit the water while trying to make a final run and shot 73 (+1) that joined Koepka by getting both accumulated 284 hits (-4) and sharing second place.

The victory came a week after Mickelson accepted a special waiver at the US Open because at world No. 115 and winless in the last two years, he was no longer exempt from the rankings. He hadn’t finished in the top 20 in his last 17 tournaments for nearly nine months. He was worried that he would not be able to focus more on the 18 holes. And then he beat the strongest field of the year, 99 of the top 100 players, and made it look easy.

The general public returns

The PGA Championship had the largest attendance since the return of the coronavirus pandemic, 10,000 fans who were the tickets officially sold by the PGA of America.

The opening time made it look like the last day could belong to anyone. The wind ended its change in the opposite direction of the initial rounds, and although there was little scoring at the beginning, with the exception of the Mexican Abraham Ancer who set the best record of the tournament with 65 strokes (-7), Mickelson and Koepka they exchanged brilliance and goofs to complete a memorable day.

In which Ancer participated with his perfect route that allowed him 50 positions to share eighth place with Rahm, who recovered 30, and another seven players among which were the Englishman Justin Rose and the American Collin Morikawa. Rose recovered 37 positions with a record of 67 (-5) and Morikawa ascended 30 with a signed card of 68 strokes (-4).

If Ancer shone like Rahm on the last day, the Latin American victim was the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who made his worst journey for a record of 76 (+4) and relegated him to 30th place with a cumulative of 290 (+2 ), the same one that had the Texan Jordan Spieth, who had arrived in the group of favorites.

The Argentinian Emiliano Grillo, which went from less to more, finished the tournament with the best record (70, -2) to occupy the thirty-eighth place (291, +3) along with five other players. While the Mexican Carlos Ortiz was the reverse of the coin by going from more to less in the tournament and ended with a record of 76 hits (+4) and accumulated of 294 (+6) that cost him to drop 22 places in the classification final, until 55.

