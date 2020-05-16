Phil Lord and Chris Miller, responsible for ‘Brainstorm’, ‘The LEGO movie’, ‘Infiltrated in class’ and its sequel, ‘Infiltrated in the university’, will be in charge of directing ‘Project Hail Mary’, provisional title with which the film adaptation of the next novel by Andy Weir is known, author of the original that already served as the basis for Ridley Scott’s ‘Mars’.

The novel, which will not be published until the spring of next year by Random House, revolves around the only and lonely crew member of a spaceship who is entrusted with one as always as simple as it is a complicated mission: Save Earth. Or something like it.

As announced at the end of last March, Ryan Gosling will put on the astronaut suit again (after ‘First Man’) to lead the cast of this film that will also be produced with Ken Kao, Amy Pascal , Aditya Sood and the mentioned Lord and Miller. A production by Arcana, Pascal Pictures and Lord Miller that will be backed by MGM, a studio that has made a strong commitment to the project.

A study that in recent times has been done with the North American distribution of titles as appetizing as the ‘Gucci’ by Ridley Scott, the ‘Thirteen Lives’ by Ron Howard or the ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ by George Miller Michael De Luca, who after his tenure at New Line Cinema, Dreamworks Pictures and Sony Pictures has now served as President of MGM Motion Pictures Group since last January.

The film will mark the return to the direction of Lord and Miller after the past bad drink with ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’, from whose production we remember that their filming was set aside late for “creative differences”, being replaced by a Ron Howard who remade if not all, if most of his work.

Interestingly Lord and Miller were already associated with the adaptation of ‘Artemis‘, a novel also written by Andy Weir that was published in November 2017. A film that they had been developing for 20th Century Fox and that now seems to be one of the many projects that have been left in the lurch after the acquisition of the company by part of Disney and its subsequent conversion to 20th Century Studios.